Dr. Samir Master, MD

Dermatology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Samir Master, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital

Dr. Master works at Dermatology Arts in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Arts
    1414 116th Ave NE Ste E, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 753-2918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Snoqualmie Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Acne

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medico
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2020
    Dr. Samir Master has been a huge blessing to me. After suffering from chronic rosacea for many many years and seeing so many dermatologist in Seattle throughout the years I have finally found the Doctor who has actually helped me. During my first appointment I was impressed at his bedside manner and diagnosing skills. He shows he cares by showing interesting hearing my story and not only that but he didn't make me feel rushed in any way like most doctors do. After the exam he didn't promise me he would improve my skin on the first try, he just said we would try a treatment he was very confident in. Sure enough, my skin cleared up within days! I have never felt so confident not wearing any makeup and I am ecstatic!! I had forgotten what it was like to have amazing glowing skin. Dr. Master, Thank you. I can't express my gratitude enough and all I can do is highly recommend you.
    KD — Jun 02, 2020
    About Dr. Samir Master, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023144094
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samir Master, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Master is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Master has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Master has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Master has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Master on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Master speaks German, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Master. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Master.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Master, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Master appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

