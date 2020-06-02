Dr. Samir Master, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Master is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Master, MD
Dr. Samir Master, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital
Dermatology Arts1414 116th Ave NE Ste E, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 753-2918
- Snoqualmie Valley Hospital
Dr. Samir Master has been a huge blessing to me. After suffering from chronic rosacea for many many years and seeing so many dermatologist in Seattle throughout the years I have finally found the Doctor who has actually helped me. During my first appointment I was impressed at his bedside manner and diagnosing skills. He shows he cares by showing interesting hearing my story and not only that but he didn't make me feel rushed in any way like most doctors do. After the exam he didn't promise me he would improve my skin on the first try, he just said we would try a treatment he was very confident in. Sure enough, my skin cleared up within days! I have never felt so confident not wearing any makeup and I am ecstatic!! I had forgotten what it was like to have amazing glowing skin. Dr. Master, Thank you. I can't express my gratitude enough and all I can do is highly recommend you.
- Dermatology
- English, German, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Washington
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Master has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Master accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Master has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Master has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Master on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Master speaks German, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Master. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Master.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Master, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Master appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.