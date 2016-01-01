Dr. Samir Majmudar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majmudar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Majmudar, DO
Dr. Samir Majmudar, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA.
Franciscan Neurology Associates - Federal Way34503 9th Ave S Ste 230, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 835-8880
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1619235421
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Majmudar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majmudar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majmudar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majmudar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majmudar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majmudar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.