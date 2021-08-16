Dr. Samir Macwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Macwan, MD
Overview
Dr. Samir Macwan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Eisenhower415 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 773-4560
Eisenhower Health Center- Rancho Mirage Medical Center72780 Country Club Dr Ste 205 Bldg B, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 779-1721Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
His bedside manners are the tops. I truly trust him with my neurological conditions.
About Dr. Samir Macwan, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1265558753
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University School of Medicine
- New York Medical College
- Government Medical College
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macwan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macwan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Macwan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macwan.
