Dr. Samir Macwan, MD

Neurology
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samir Macwan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Macwan works at Brain M. Cleary, MD in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eisenhower
    415 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 773-4560
    Eisenhower Health Center- Rancho Mirage Medical Center
    72780 Country Club Dr Ste 205 Bldg B, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 779-1721
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Inclusion Body Myositis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myositis
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sialorrhea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Torsion Dystonia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 16, 2021
    His bedside manners are the tops. I truly trust him with my neurological conditions.
    — Aug 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samir Macwan, MD
    About Dr. Samir Macwan, MD

    • Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265558753
    Education & Certifications

    • Kansas University School of Medicine
    • New York Medical College
    • Government Medical College
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
