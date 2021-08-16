Overview

Dr. Samir Macwan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Macwan works at Brain M. Cleary, MD in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.