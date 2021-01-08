Overview

Dr. Samir Lapsiwala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center, Lake Granbury Medical Center and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Lapsiwala works at FORT WORTH BRAIN & SPINE INSTITUTE in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.