Overview

Dr. Samir Hadeed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.



Dr. Hadeed works at Johnstown Cardiovascular Assocs in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Somerset, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Cardiomyopathy and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.