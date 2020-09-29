Dr. Samir Hadeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Hadeed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Hadeed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.
Dr. Hadeed works at
Locations
-
1
Johnstown Cardiovascular Associates1123 FRANKLIN ST, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 539-5340
-
2
Johnstown Heart and Vascular Center374 Theatre Dr, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 619-4587
-
3
Somerset Internal Medicine321 E Main St Ste 100, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 619-4587
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Somerset Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hadeed?
Dr. Hadeed is a very thorough doctor. He pushes hard for his patients. He is very knowledgeable and has a good bedside manner with his patients. I feel very lucky that he is our doctor.
About Dr. Samir Hadeed, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023045523
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadeed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadeed works at
Dr. Hadeed has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Cardiomyopathy and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hadeed speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadeed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.