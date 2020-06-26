See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tavares, FL
Dr. Samir Guru, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Samir Guru, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Guru works at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Waterman in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Waterman
    3150 WATERMAN WAY, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 253-3251
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Samir Guru, DO

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215923396
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Internship
  • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samir Guru, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Guru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Guru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Guru works at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Waterman in Tavares, FL. View the full address on Dr. Guru’s profile.

Dr. Guru has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Guru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guru.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
Close Icon

