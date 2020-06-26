Dr. Samir Guru, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Guru, DO
Overview
Dr. Samir Guru, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.

Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Waterman3150 WATERMAN WAY, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 253-3251MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guru?
From the first visit, Dr. Guru was pleasant and professional. He listened, and he cared--I liked and trusted him immediately! His demeanor was always so courteous and caring. He did not let me down, giving me a new "lease on life" in the form of a new "hip"; after years of pain and a terribly deformed gait, I am now able to walk upright without any pain. Thank you, Dr. Guru. You and your team are wonderful! I highly recommend him and his staff without reservations!
About Dr. Samir Guru, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1215923396
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Guru has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Guru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.