Dr. Samir Germanwala, MD
Overview
Dr. Samir Germanwala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Longview, TX. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Longview Cardiac and Vascular Consultants709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 2301, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-4691
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and compassionate cardiologist. I totally trust his care.
About Dr. Samir Germanwala, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1043287816
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Germanwala has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germanwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
