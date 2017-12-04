Overview

Dr. Samir Elian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Elian works at Michigan Vein & Vascular Institute in Flint, MI with other offices in Lapeer, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.