See All Urologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Samir Derisavifard, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Samir Derisavifard, MD

Urology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Samir Derisavifard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UT Southwestern and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Derisavifard works at Northwell Health at Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health at Rego Park
    9525 Queens Blvd # 2A, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Derisavifard?

Nov 04, 2022
I am so glad I came to see Dr. Derisavifard. He takes the time to truly listen, explain, and deliver a plan of care. I felt like I was working with a doctor who treated me as a human being, not just an appointment. This was the best women's health care experience I’ve had. I would highly recommend this physician.
MK — Nov 04, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Samir Derisavifard, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samir Derisavifard, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Derisavifard to family and friends

Dr. Derisavifard's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Derisavifard

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samir Derisavifard, MD.

About Dr. Samir Derisavifard, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477997690
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Fellowship
Residency
  • Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Northwell Health
Internship
Medical Education
  • UT Southwestern
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samir Derisavifard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derisavifard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Derisavifard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Derisavifard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Derisavifard works at Northwell Health at Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Derisavifard’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Derisavifard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derisavifard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derisavifard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derisavifard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Samir Derisavifard, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.