Dr. Samir Derisavifard, MD
Overview
Dr. Samir Derisavifard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UT Southwestern and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Northwell Health at Rego Park9525 Queens Blvd # 2A, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (516) 734-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am so glad I came to see Dr. Derisavifard. He takes the time to truly listen, explain, and deliver a plan of care. I felt like I was working with a doctor who treated me as a human being, not just an appointment. This was the best women's health care experience I’ve had. I would highly recommend this physician.
About Dr. Samir Derisavifard, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Northwell Health
- UT Southwestern
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derisavifard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Derisavifard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Derisavifard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Derisavifard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derisavifard.
