Dr. Samir Dahdal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Dahdal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Benson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's Univ and is affiliated with Northern Cochise Community Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Dahdal works at
Locations
1
Pima Heart & Vascular335 S Ocotillo Ave, Benson, AZ 85602 Directions (520) 838-3540
2
Pima Heart & Vascular905 N Bowie Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643 Directions (520) 838-3540
3
Pima Heart & Vascular77 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 838-3540
4
Pima Heart & Vascular1906 E 11th St, Douglas, AZ 85607 Directions (520) 838-3540
5
Pima Heart & Vascular5140 E Glenn St, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
6
Pima Heart & Vascular1821 N Mastick Way, Nogales, AZ 85621 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Cochise Community Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dahdal?
Dr. Dahdal is professional yet not stuffy. He is conservative in treatment. He looks you in the eye, asks questions, and listens thoughtfully. He is knowledgeable and easily conveys information in a way the patient can understand. That is very important to me! The office staff were all friendly and efficient. I was brought back for my appointment on time. After the assistant was finished with the preliminary tests, Dr. Dahdal came in almost immediately. I definitely recommend Dr. Dahdal and his office!
About Dr. Samir Dahdal, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1578660015
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- St George's Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahdal works at
Dr. Dahdal speaks Arabic.
