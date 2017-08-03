Dr. Samir Dabbous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabbous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Dabbous, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Dabbous, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Garden City Hospital.
Dr. Dabbous works at
Locations
Oakwood Cardiovascular associates22060 Beech St Ste 200, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 228-0505
Dearborn Cardiology19725 Allen Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 479-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Garden City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samir Dabbous, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1538195664
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Affil Hosps
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- U OK Tulsa Med Coll
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
