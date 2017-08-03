Overview

Dr. Samir Dabbous, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Garden City Hospital.



Dr. Dabbous works at Beaumont Heart & Vascular Center in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.