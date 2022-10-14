Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samir Cook, MD
Dr. Samir Cook, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston
Dr. Cook works at
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital305 Langdon St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-7441Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Gastroenterology Associates of lake Cumberland56 Tower Cir, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 677-2913Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very professional, knowledgeable, precise, personable, informative and thorough in his examination
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1629075296
- University Tx Med School At Houston
