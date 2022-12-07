See All Otolaryngologists in Wellesley, MA
Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Bhatt works at Mass Eye & Ear, Newton-Wellesley in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mass Eye & Ear Wellesley
    65 Walnut St Ste 590, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 630-1699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Dizziness
Nosebleed
Vertigo
Dizziness
Nosebleed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatt?

    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr Bhatt and his entire team were absolutely fantastic. It was truly one of the best medical experiences of my life and that is really saying something (I have had some serious medical issues and have received exceptional care from many physicians, and Dr Bhatt was truly exceptional). From the moment I walked into the office I was greeted quickly, provided information, and didn't even have time to complete my intake form before being whisked into my hearing test. Dr Bhatt saw me quickly, listened to my concerns, provided a thorough exam, and provided clear explanations of my condition, and discussed treatment and follow-up options succinctly. his personality and "bedside manner" was fantastic. Dr Bhatt seems like a great a guy, one you'd want to hang out with, and is clearly a highly skilled physician. I would highly reccomend Dr. Bhatt.
    RHS — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bhatt to family and friends

    Dr. Bhatt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bhatt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD.

    About Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952390197
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Med Sch-Mass Eye & Ear
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhatt works at Mass Eye & Ear, Newton-Wellesley in Wellesley, MA. View the full address on Dr. Bhatt’s profile.

    Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.