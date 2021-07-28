Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Locations
-
1
Samir N. Bhatt MD Inc.1510 E Main St Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 928-0610
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatt?
Caring talented competent. I trust my heart to talk to Dr Bhatt
About Dr. Samir Bhatt, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295925972
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fndn Hospital Los Angeles
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatt speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.