Overview

Dr. Samir Bangalore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Bangalore works at Nevada Neurosciences Institute at Sunrise in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.