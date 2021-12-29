See All Neurologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Samir Bangalore, MD

Neurology
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Samir Bangalore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Bangalore works at Nevada Neurosciences Institute at Sunrise in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Nevada Neurosciences Institute at Sunrise
    3131 La Canada St Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 323-6972

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 29, 2021
    Dr. Bangalore is the best neurologist that has treated me. He is caring, understanding and well educated on neurological disorders. I begin having seizures in 1996, Dr. Bangalore diagnosed me with epilepsy in 2007 before recommending the VNS medical device implant that decreased my seizure episodes tremendously. I learned so much important information regarding my neurological medical condition while attending Dr. Bangalore’s epilepsy support group meetings. I am a recent college graduate from UMA, currently advocate for others living with epilepsy , and educate individuals on natural medications that help improve neurological conditions, such as CBD Hemp Oil. “Meet Sally CBD” on YouTube.com Dr. Bangalore inspired me to continue my education and help uplift others. Dr. Bangalore truly cares for for his patients and works extremely hard to improve their care.
    Ms. Johns — Dec 29, 2021
    • Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Croatian, French, German, Hindi, Serbian and Spanish
    • 1043423874
    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System|University of Chicago Medical Center
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
    Dr. Samir Bangalore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangalore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bangalore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bangalore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bangalore works at Nevada Neurosciences Institute at Sunrise in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Bangalore’s profile.

    Dr. Bangalore has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bangalore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bangalore speaks Croatian, French, German, Hindi, Serbian and Spanish.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangalore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangalore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangalore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangalore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

