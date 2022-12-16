Overview

Dr. Samir Array, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ponte Vedra, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Array works at UF Health Family Medicine and Pediatrics - Nocatee in Ponte Vedra, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.