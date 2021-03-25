Dr. Samir Alsawah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsawah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Alsawah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Alsawah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Dr. Alsawah works at
Locations
-
1
Huron Medical Center1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 982-5200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alsawah?
Dr Alsawah is very thorough, kind, patient and understanding. There is not enough room to convey his care for all (of us) he came in contact with during Moms cancer! She is still with us. :-)
About Dr. Samir Alsawah, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063453413
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsawah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alsawah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsawah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsawah works at
Dr. Alsawah has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsawah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alsawah speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsawah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsawah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsawah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsawah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.