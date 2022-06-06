See All Neurologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Samir Al-Kabbani, MD

Neurology
2 (45)
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samir Al-Kabbani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus.

Dr. Al-Kabbani works at Blm Neurosurgery in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Blm Neurosurgery
    9000 Executive Park Dr Ste A207, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 531-9430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 06, 2022
    Dr. Kabbani is the best neurologist in Knoxville , TN. He is very knowledgeable in all aspects of neurology. He is very matter of fact and tells you just how it is. If you want him to help you , you must follow his advice and take all your medications as directed. He will answer all questions you ask of him. The office is very good at calling in your medication refills. If you want a Dr. who can help you he is the neurologist to go to. I have been going to him for over 20 years and I would not go anywhere else.
    Patricia Gibson — Jun 06, 2022
    About Dr. Samir Al-Kabbani, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083681183
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Al-Kabbani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Kabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Kabbani works at Blm Neurosurgery in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Al-Kabbani’s profile.

    Dr. Al-Kabbani has seen patients for Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Kabbani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Kabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Kabbani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Kabbani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Kabbani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

