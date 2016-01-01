Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samir Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Samir Ahmad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Locations
Riverview Medical Center1 Riverview Plz, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-2478Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samir Ahmad, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.