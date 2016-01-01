Dr. Samir Abraksia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraksia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Abraksia, MD
Dr. Samir Abraksia, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Hematology & Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1275638199
- Damascus Univ
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
- Cleveland Clinic
- South Pointe Hospital
Dr. Abraksia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraksia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraksia has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraksia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abraksia speaks Arabic.
