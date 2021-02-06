Dr. Borad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samip Borad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samip Borad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University
Dr. Borad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CAMC Neurology415 Morris St Ste 300, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-6441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borad?
A thorough visit. Things explained well. Caring, compassionate physician. Staff friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Samip Borad, MD
- Neurology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1033353081
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurocritical Care
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borad works at
Dr. Borad has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borad speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Borad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.