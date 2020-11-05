Overview

Dr. Samina Wahhab, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Wahhab works at Samina Wahhab, MD in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.