Dr. Samina Wahhab, MD
Overview
Dr. Samina Wahhab, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Wahhab works at
Locations
Allentown1255 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 1100, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 770-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had top surgery (FtM) back in February of 2020. Her and her team were amazing! So caring and friendly. They answered all my questions and all my needs were attended to. My chest is amazing and healed so well. Thank you, Dr. Wahhab!
About Dr. Samina Wahhab, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
