Dr. Samina Wahhab, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Samina Wahhab, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Wahhab works at Samina Wahhab, MD in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allentown
    1255 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 1100, Allentown, PA 18103 (610) 770-7676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Liposuction
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 05, 2020
    Nov 05, 2020
I had top surgery (FtM) back in February of 2020. Her and her team were amazing! So caring and friendly. They answered all my questions and all my needs were attended to. My chest is amazing and healed so well. Thank you, Dr. Wahhab!
    Jamey Tates — Nov 05, 2020
    About Dr. Samina Wahhab, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1194795740
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samina Wahhab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahhab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wahhab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wahhab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wahhab works at Samina Wahhab, MD in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wahhab’s profile.

    Dr. Wahhab has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahhab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahhab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahhab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahhab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahhab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

