Dr. Samina Syed, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Samina Syed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Syed works at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Associated Endocrinologists PC
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 214, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 855-5620

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 04, 2021
    I had a great visit with Dr. Syed. She listened, thoroughly looked through all my medical records and explained my options for treatment. This was my first appointment with her and I am excited to have her as part of my medical team now.
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1851565212
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
