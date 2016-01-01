Dr. Samina Sarwar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samina Sarwar, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samina Sarwar, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Kidney & Hypertension Center23 Clyde Rd Ste 101, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 702-2759
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1134443013
- Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Lenox Hill Hospital-NSLIJ
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
