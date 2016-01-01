Dr. Raja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Samina Raja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Raja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nova Psychiatrist LLC12359 Sunrise Valley Dr Ste 320, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (703) 596-4796
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Samina Raja, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1023336575
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raja works at
Dr. Raja has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.