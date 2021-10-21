Dr. Kazmi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samina Kazmi, MD
Overview
Dr. Samina Kazmi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Kazmi works at
Locations
Lab Drawing Station - Tradition Medical Center10050 SW Innovation Way, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (304) 344-0166
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Kazmi. She took her time to evaluate my husband's tremors. She recommended 2 options to help relieve his symptoms.
About Dr. Samina Kazmi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356449714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazmi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazmi has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazmi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.