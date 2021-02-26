Overview

Dr. Samina Hayat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Hayat works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.