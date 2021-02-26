Dr. Samina Hayat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samina Hayat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samina Hayat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Dr. Hayat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-5930
-
2
Brfhh Shreveport LLC1541 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-2730
-
3
Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport Womens Health Clinic1606 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayat?
So helpful. Very nice and through.
About Dr. Samina Hayat, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1346268026
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayat works at
Dr. Hayat has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.