Overview

Dr. Samina Anwar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Anwar works at Neurology Consultant P.A. in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.