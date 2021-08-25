Dr. Anwar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samina Anwar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samina Anwar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Anwar works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Consultant P.A.235 Mill St Ste 1, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 739-5959
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anwar?
Dr.Anwar Really has listen to me about having seizures. She knew I had struggled for years taking medication. As soon as she became my doctor she did everything for me. She provided every option and information and gave me the courage to move forward and have surgery. I am now seizure free!!! So Kind and truly a caring friend to me! Her staff has always been helpful also!
About Dr. Samina Anwar, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1902880560
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anwar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anwar works at
Dr. Anwar has seen patients for Vertigo, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anwar speaks Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.