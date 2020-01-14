Dr. Samieh Rizk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samieh Rizk, MD
Overview
Dr. Samieh Rizk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Manhattan Facial Plastic Surgery1040 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 452-3362
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Surgeon. Both artistic and technical.
About Dr. Samieh Rizk, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1366534281
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Rizk speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.
