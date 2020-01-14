See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Samieh Rizk, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samieh Rizk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Rizk works at Manhattan Facial Plastic Surgery, PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Facial Plastic Surgery
    1040 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 452-3362

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • EmblemHealth
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 14, 2020
    Excellent Surgeon. Both artistic and technical.
    A — Jan 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Samieh Rizk, MD
    About Dr. Samieh Rizk, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1366534281
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    • Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samieh Rizk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizk works at Manhattan Facial Plastic Surgery, PLLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rizk’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

