Dr. Samia Sabeen, MD
Overview
Dr. Samia Sabeen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sabeen works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Outpatient Services Oasis Geriatric200 Medical Dr Ste A, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 788-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Under all circumstances, understaff , overwork this doctor still go beyond her duty.
About Dr. Samia Sabeen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376667543
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabeen accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabeen works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabeen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabeen.
