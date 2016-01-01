Dr. Samia Mian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samia Mian, MD
Overview
Dr. Samia Mian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Deptford, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Mian works at
Locations
Cooper Internal Medicine and Specialty Care at Thorofare196 Grove Ave Ste C, West Deptford, NJ 08086 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samia Mian, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Christ Hospital & Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
