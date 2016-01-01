See All Nephrologists in West Deptford, NJ
Dr. Samia Mian, MD

Nephrology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Samia Mian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Deptford, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Mian works at Cooper University Health Care in West Deptford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Internal Medicine and Specialty Care at Thorofare
    196 Grove Ave Ste C, West Deptford, NJ 08086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Samia Mian, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1033394895
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Christ Hospital &amp; Medical Center
    Internship
    Christ Hospital & Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samia Mian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mian works at Cooper University Health Care in West Deptford, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mian’s profile.

    Dr. Mian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

