Dr. Samia Botros, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samia Botros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Botros works at Healing in Motion in Los Gatos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Botros Samia, MD
    777 Knowles Dr Ste 6B, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (408) 866-8788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Good Samaritan Hospital
  Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Acute Sinusitis
Joint Pain
Wellness Examination
Acute Sinusitis
Joint Pain

Wellness Examination
Acute Sinusitis
Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Her office help is as bad (doesn't listen or follow through) as Dr. B is good. We are there because of Dr. B, and she is great.
    Edward J Janke — Nov 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Samia Botros, MD
    About Dr. Samia Botros, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1184612384
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Botros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Botros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Botros works at Healing in Motion in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Botros’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Botros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

