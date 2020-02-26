Dr. Sami Zeineddine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeineddine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Zeineddine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sami Zeineddine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Lebanese University and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Missouri Valley and Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Omaha6829 N 72nd St Ste 4500, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 572-3790
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Missouri Valley
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
He’s the absolute best! Kind, professional, explains things, doesn’t rush.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1225242597
- Lebanese University
