Dr. Sami Victor, MD
Overview
Dr. Sami Victor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Locations
Phoenix Va Hospital650 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 222-2352Thursday8:30am - 12:00pm
Valley Hospital Phoenix3550 E Pinchot Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 952-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He listens and tests for acurate diagnosis. He is very busy so he gives you the information you to read, ask questions, and get the results you need. He is an integrative doctor so he is very analytical before prescribing anything. I found this to be very different from most doctors I seen in the past. I highly recommend Dr. Victor.
About Dr. Sami Victor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023264587
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Victor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victor speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Victor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Victor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Victor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.