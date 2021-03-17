Dr. Tuffaha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sami Tuffaha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sami Tuffaha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (314) 753-9224Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-0407Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Tuffaha immediately responded to my needs regarding post op ulna nerve repair, performed by another specialist. I developed extreme pain with very limited mobility. After reaching out to his office, I received a response from a colleague within minutes, because Dr. Tuffaha was involved in a trauma surgery. The fact he had someone reach out so quickly then followed up with me until I was back to normal function, is why I recommend him to my close friends and even my family. They have agreed with my recommendation.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1922398866
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Tuffaha accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuffaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuffaha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuffaha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuffaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuffaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.