Dr. Sami Salib, MD
Overview
Dr. Sami Salib, MD is an Urology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They graduated from University Of L'Aquila and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Dr. Salib works at
Locations
Guerrero & Salib MD PA500 N Washington Ave Ste 206, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 267-6788
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Careful and caring, Dr. Sami Salib explained all my options for treatment to me, listened carefully to what I was saying, and answered every question I asked. He is very experienced and has treated dozens of men I know personally. They all speak highly of him.
About Dr. Sami Salib, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1760566145
Education & Certifications
- Kaleida Health Sys Chldrn Hospital
- University Of L'Aquila
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salib accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salib has seen patients for Vesicoureteral Reflux, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salib speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salib. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.