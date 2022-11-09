See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Sami Nasrallah, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sami Nasrallah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Nasrallah works at Hawaii Pacific Health Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hawaii Pacific Health Straub Medical Center
    888 S King St Ste 110, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 522-4344
  2. 2
    Morton H. Dubnow MD, PLLC
    6838 N 23RD AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 864-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Central Campus
  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    In 2018 while in Hawaii helping my sister with her late husband's estate affairs, I needed monitoring and follow up care with an Endocrinologist per direct orders from my Endocrinologist and my and Primary Care physician in Michigan. Since my stay in Hawaii would be for several months it was very important to them that I see a specialist in Hawaii to maintain the same care I received in Michigan. I did my online research and found Dr. Nasrallah and was extremely satisfied with his service. It was Dr. Nasrallah who started me on my journey to better health when he prescribed me Trulicity and also recommended more advanced insulin options on the market. Since then, I've had many major changes in my life including discontinued use of Trulicity and the G6 Slim Insulin Pump, and my A1C that went from 11 to 4 after my Gastric Sleeve Surgery in November 2019. I attribute these positive changes to Dr. Nasrallah's initial prescription for Trulicity in 2018 and recommending advanced options.
    Lisa C Jones — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Sami Nasrallah, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1255528600
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • ETSU
    Medical Education
    • University of Jordan
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sami Nasrallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasrallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nasrallah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasrallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nasrallah has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasrallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasrallah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasrallah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasrallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasrallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

