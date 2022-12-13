Dr. Sami Nafoosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nafoosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Nafoosi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sami Nafoosi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Coll Med Baghdad U, Mosul.
Dr. Nafoosi works at
Locations
Weber Hans E MD43839 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-5984
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nafoosi takes time with both myself and my husband. He is professional but very caring in the manner he conducts our visit.
About Dr. Sami Nafoosi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164713244
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Cook Co Hosp
- Coll Med Baghdad U, Mosul
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nafoosi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nafoosi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nafoosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nafoosi works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nafoosi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nafoosi.
