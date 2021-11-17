Overview

Dr. Sami Khella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Khella works at Univ Of Penn Gastroenterology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.