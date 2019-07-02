Dr. Sami Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sami Khan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Snellville Pediatrics PC1700 Tree Ln, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (470) 336-1138
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Two weeks tomorrow since Dr Khan skillfully performed a difficult reverse right shoulder arthroplasty. The joint had severe wear and calcification. I let it go too long before intervention. My bad. I Was experiencing more than normal swelling while using conventional ice wraps and so we agreed to use an ice machine today, going forward, to decrease pain and better allow for restrengthening. Also he opined I was already a candidate for some stretching and elevation moves instead of waiting for the original start date a week from today. Only six hours since and already a noticeable sign of improvement. Seriously! I speak with authority as this this now my fifth major joint replacement since 1996. I’m pushing 76 years and have been blessed with awesome Orthopaedists. Pre-surgery conditioning is common to all. Dr Khan rates a solid 5/5. Richard Goss
About Dr. Sami Khan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1720033400
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.