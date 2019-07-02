Overview

Dr. Sami Khan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Snellville Pediatrics PC in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.