See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Sami Khalife, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sami Khalife, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sami Khalife, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Lebanese University.

Dr. Khalife works at Sami Khalife M.D. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
8 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Patricia Frey, DO
Dr. Patricia Frey, DO
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
8 (42)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Katherine Casey Lcsw LLC
    156 5th Ave Ste 822, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 828-9005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khalife?

    Feb 22, 2021
    I thought I would have hard time opening up since I felt weird telling personal things but Dr. Khalife helped me realize I’m not the only one who feels like this. Just talking with him helped me a lot and made me feel better.
    — Feb 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sami Khalife, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sami Khalife, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khalife to family and friends

    Dr. Khalife's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khalife

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sami Khalife, MD.

    About Dr. Sami Khalife, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871706572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institute Of Mental Health
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Lebanese University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sami Khalife, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalife is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalife has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khalife has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalife works at Sami Khalife M.D. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Khalife’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalife. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalife.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalife, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalife appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sami Khalife, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.