See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Woodland Hills, CA
Dr. Sami Jabara, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sami Jabara, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sami Jabara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut.

Dr. Jabara works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center
    5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jabara?

    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr Jabara is the best Dr I ever met in my life, my case wasn’t easy. I was very disappointed after visiting others but when I met him the first time, he encouraged me, was straight forward, helped me, treated me and now a successful IVF. I’m pregnant! Thank you so much Dr Jabara, I’m lucky to have found you. Thank you for always being kind and patient.
    LA Bound — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sami Jabara, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sami Jabara, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jabara to family and friends

    Dr. Jabara's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jabara

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sami Jabara, MD.

    About Dr. Sami Jabara, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508856220
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wright State University School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sami Jabara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jabara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jabara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jabara works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jabara’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sami Jabara, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.