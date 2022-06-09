Overview

Dr. Sami Hamamji, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Hamamji works at Sami B Hamamji MD in Orange, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.