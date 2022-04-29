See All Oncologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Sami Diab, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sami Diab, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Swedish Medical Center and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Diab works at University of Colorado Cancer Care in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCHealth Lone Tree Medical Center
    9548 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0738
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 29, 2022
    My father and I met with Dr. Diab today and while the news was devastating, he was thoughtful, compassionate, and honest with us. Couldn’t ask for a better physician to be caring for my father.
    Kelli — Apr 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sami Diab, MD
    About Dr. Sami Diab, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548244270
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Damascus University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
