Dr. Sami Dagher, MD

Pain Medicine
Dr. Sami Dagher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Dagher works at DAGHER SAMI MD OFFICE in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dagher Sami MD Office
    2401 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 (561) 733-8133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    Sep 19, 2022
    Has an epidural. Have had several over the past3 years . Still had terrible pain . He found the area..and I am in minimal pain .
    About Dr. Sami Dagher, MD

    Pain Medicine
    English, Arabic
    1306854039
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

