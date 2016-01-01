Dr. Brake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sami Brake, MD
Overview
Dr. Sami Brake, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University - Syria (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
New York Oncology Hematology43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-6696
Adult Bmt Outpatient Clinic-lhcp145 Michigan St NE Ste 5200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 486-5933
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sami Brake, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1043416811
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System (GME)
- Damascus University - Syria (SOM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brake speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brake. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.