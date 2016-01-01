Dr. Sami Al Kasab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Kasab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Al Kasab, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sami Al Kasab, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center96 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538509799
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Al Kasab works at
