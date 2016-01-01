Overview

Dr. Sami Al Kasab, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Al Kasab works at Medical University SC Trm Sgy in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.