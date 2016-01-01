Overview

Dr. Sami Akkary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They completed their residency with Providence Hospital Med Ctrs



Dr. Akkary works at Beaumont Eye Institute in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.