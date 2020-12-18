Overview

Dr. Sami Aboumatar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Aboumatar works at Austin Epilepsy Care Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.