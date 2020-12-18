Dr. Sami Aboumatar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboumatar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Aboumatar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sami Aboumatar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Austin Epilepsy Care Center2200 Park Bend Dr Ste 203 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5220
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Aboumatar is an "AWESOME DR", Number 1 in my book for sure I"ve seen Neurologist since I was 2yrs because of siezures and now I'm finally Controlled !
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1760445407
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- American University Of Beirut
Dr. Aboumatar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aboumatar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aboumatar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aboumatar has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aboumatar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aboumatar speaks Arabic.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboumatar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboumatar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboumatar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboumatar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.