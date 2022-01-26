Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul-Malak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Oswego Hospital.
Dr. Abdul-Malak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Crouse Medical Practice Neurosurgery739 Irving Ave Ste 600, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 701-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdul-Malak?
I accompanied my mom to her appointment with Dr. Abdul-Malak today and we were both EXTREMELY happy with the entire experience. His kind manner put both of us at ease. His adept skill at teasing out facts while asking the most delicate questions was invaluable. His physical examination was thorough and conducted with genuine care. Every person, from the receptionist, blood pressure, evaluation, to check-out was awesome! What a phenomenal group of healthcare professionals. Dr. Abdul-Malak and his team are truly a Syracuse Treasure.
About Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1891835658
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdul-Malak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul-Malak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul-Malak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdul-Malak works at
Dr. Abdul-Malak has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdul-Malak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Malak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Malak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul-Malak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul-Malak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.