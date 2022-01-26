Overview

Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Oswego Hospital.



Dr. Abdul-Malak works at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.